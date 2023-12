Onthatile Zulu is Pushing Herself ‘To the Limit’ to Achieve More Success in 2024

Alicia Pillay





Photos: Onthatile Zulu on Instagram



When six-year-old Onthatile Zulu picked up a hockey stick for the first time little did she know what success the sport would bring her. The 23-year-old has had a stellar year having helped the South African Women’s hockey side reach the 2024 Paris Olympics and she also earned her 50th cap for the national team.