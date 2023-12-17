4 Nations Senior Outdoor Tournament - 17 December

Singapore
All times GMT +8
Men - EW Barker Cup
15 Dec 2023 is a rest day
16 Dec 2023 15:30 THA v HKG (One Pool) 2 - 0
16 Dec 2023 19:00 TPE v SGP (One Pool) 1 - 3
17 Dec 2023 18:30 HKG v TPE (3/4th Place)
17 Dec 2023 19:30 SGP v THA (Final)
Women - Annabel Pennefather Cup
15 Dec 2023 is a rest day
16 Dec 2023 15:00 TPE v HKG (One Pool) 2 - 2
16 Dec 2023 17:00 SGP v INA (One Pool) 1 - 0
17 Dec 2023 15:30 TPE v INA (3/4th Place)
17 Dec 2023 17:00 SGP v HKG (Final)
