4 Nations Senior Outdoor Tournament - 17 December

Singapore



All times GMT +8



Men - EW Barker Cup



15 Dec 2023 is a rest day



16 Dec 2023 15:30 THA v HKG (One Pool) 2 - 0

16 Dec 2023 19:00 TPE v SGP (One Pool) 1 - 3



17 Dec 2023 18:30 HKG v TPE (3/4th Place)

17 Dec 2023 19:30 SGP v THA (Final)



Pool Standings



Women - Annabel Pennefather Cup



15 Dec 2023 is a rest day



16 Dec 2023 15:00 TPE v HKG (One Pool) 2 - 2

16 Dec 2023 17:00 SGP v INA (One Pool) 1 - 0



17 Dec 2023 15:30 TPE v INA (3/4th Place)

17 Dec 2023 17:00 SGP v HKG (Final)



Pool Standings



