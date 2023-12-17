 

 

 



4 Nations Senior Outdoor Tournament - 17 December

Singapore

All times GMT +8

Men - EW Barker Cup

15 Dec 2023 is a rest day

16 Dec 2023 15:30     THA v HKG (One Pool)     2 - 0
16 Dec 2023 19:00     TPE v SGP (One Pool)      1 - 3

17 Dec 2023 18:30     HKG v TPE (3/4th Place)     
17 Dec 2023 19:30     SGP v THA (Final)     

Pool Standings

Women - Annabel Pennefather Cup
 
15 Dec 2023 is a rest day

16 Dec 2023 15:00     TPE v HKG (One Pool)     2 - 2
16 Dec 2023 17:00     SGP v INA (One Pool)      1 - 0

17 Dec 2023 15:30     TPE v INA (3/4th Place)     
17 Dec 2023 17:00     SGP v HKG (Final)     

Pool Standings

