MHC boss as baffled as anyone by hockey team's inconsistency

By Jugjet Singh





NSTP/AIZUDDIN SAAD



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal is disappointed but knew from the onset that his Young Tigers would face a torrid time in Group A of the Junior World Cup (JWC).