Indian Colts lose Bronze to Spain in FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup

Spain outclassed the Indian side 3-1 in a close encounter







Kuala Lumpur: Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team went down 1-3 in a hard-fought Bronze medal match to Spain here on Saturday at the FIH Hockey Junior Men’s World Cup Malaysia 2023. Sunil Jojo (28’) scored the lone goal for India while Nicolas Alvarez (25’, 51’) and Pau Petchame (40’) scored for the winning side.