Spain beat India to finish third in Junior World Cup

By Aftar Singh





The Spanish players celebrate their success after defeating the Indian team in the classification match of the 3-4 Hockey Youth World Cup 2023. BERNAMA PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: Nicolas Alvarez was the star as his brace earned Spain a 3-1 win over two-time champions India to finish third in the Junior World Cup (JWC) at the National Hockey Stadium, Bukit Jalil, today.