Germany crowned champions in JWC for seventh time

By Jugjet Singh





It was a clinical final between Germany and France with the former winning 2-1 to be crowned champions for the seventh time in the Junior World Cup (JWC) at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Saturday. PIC SCREEN CAPTURED FROM FIH VIDEO



KUALA LUMPUR: It was a clinical final between Germany and France with the former winning 2-1 to be crowned champions for the seventh time in the Junior World Cup (JWC) at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Saturday.