Paul Litjens' Records - Part II

By Tariq Ali





Photo: AD



Netherlands' great hockey penalty corner striker Paul Litjens recently passed away at the age of 76. Paul Litjens created many records in international hockey some of them were later equalized or broken.







Paul Litjens was the all-time leading goal scorer in the FIH Hockey Men's World Cup with 26 goals.



The leading goal scorers in FIH Hockey Men's World Cup:

26 goals - Paul Litjens - Netherlands

22 goals - Ganzalo Peillat - 16 goals for Argentina and 6 goals for Germany

21 goals - Ties Kruize - Netherlands

21 goals - Taeke Taekema - Netherlands

18 goals - Wolfgang Strodter Germany

18 goals - Sohail Abbas - Pakistan

17 goals - Floris Jan Bovelander - Netherlands

16 goals - Jeremy Hayward - Australia

15 goals - Tanvir Dar - Pakistan

15 goals - Jay Stacy - Australia

15 goals - Steve Long - England

15 goals - Juan Amat - Spain

15 goals - Kamran Ashraf - Pakistan

15 goals - Andy Hayward - New Zealand



Paul Litjens was the only player in the Hockey Men's World Cup who scored 15 goals in the one edition, he did it in Buenos Aires, 1978



12 or more individual goals in an edition of FIH Hockey Men's World Cup

15 goals - Paul Litjens (NED) Buenos Aires 1978

14 goals - Wolfgang Strodter (GER) Buenos Aires 1978

12 goals - Ian Cooke (AUS) Buenos Aires 1978

12 goals - Rajinder Singh (IND) Bombay 1982



Paul Litjens is the only player who scored 10 or more goals in the two consecutive editions of the FIH Hockey Men's Champions Trophy.



Ten or more goals in an edition in the FIH Hockey Men's Champions Trophy

15 goals - Paul Litjens (NED) Karachi 1980

11 goals - Paul Litjens (NED) Karachi 1981

10 goals - Florian Kunz (GER) Rotterdam 2001

10 goals - Jorge Lombi (ARG) Amstelveen 2003



The leading goal scorers in FIH Hockey Men's Champions Trophy:

Paul Litjens scored 26 goals in just two editions of the FIH Men's Hockey Champions Trophy.

45 goals - Taeke Taekema - Netherlands

43 goals - Teun de Nooijer - Netherlands

41 goals - Sohail Abbas - Pakistan

32 goals - Mark Hager - Australia

30 goals - Carsten Fischer - Germany

28 goals - Stephen Davies - Australia

27 goals - Javier Arnau - Spain

26 goals - Paul Litjens - Netherlands

25 goals - Troy Elder - Australia



Most times a player scored 15 or more goals in an edition:

Paul Litjens and Jang Jong-hyun of South Korea who scored 15 or more goals in an edition for the three times.



16 goals - Paul Litjens in EuroHockey Championship Hannover 1978

15 goals - Paul Litjens in FIH World Cup Buenos Aires 1978

15 goals - Paul Litjens in FIH Champions Trophy Karachi 1980



18 goals - Jang Jong-hyun in Asian Games Hangzhou 2022

15 goals - Jang Jong-hyun in Asian Games Doha 2006

15 goals - Jang Jong-hyun in Asian Games Jakarta 2018



Most times a player scored 10 or more goals in an edition:

10 times - Paul Litjens - Netherlands

10 times - Jorge Lombi - Australia

9 times - Sohail Abbas - Pakistan



Paul Litjens scored Six out of six goals:

Paul Litjens is probably the only player in the international hockey history who scored all the six goals of the match by himself

6 goals Paul Litjens NED 6-1 CAN Rotterdam 1976 Test Match



Paul Litjens scored 5 or more goals in a match

8 goals - NED 12-0 USA Rotterdam 1979 Test Match

7 goals - NED 11-1 ZIM Amsterdam 1980 Test Match

6 goals - NED 6-1 CAN Rotterdam 1976 Test Match

5 goals - NED 6-0 SCO. Dublin 1977 Test Match

5 goals - NED 6-1 ESP. Amsterdam 1977 Test Match

5 goals - NED 7-4 ENG Karachi 1981 FIH Champions Trophy



Highest Strike Rate:

Paul Litjens scored 268 goals in 177 matches with the highest strike rate of 151.4 considering the players who scored more than 100 goals

Strike Matches Goals Players

Rate

151.4. 177. 268 Paul Litjens (NED)

141.2. 126. 178 Hayden Shaw (NZL)

118.4. 288. 341 Jorge Lombi (ARG)

118.0. 200. 236 Gregory Nicol (RSA)

101.1. 148. 150 Hasan Sardar (PAK)



My heartiest condolences to grieved family and friends, RIP!