Paul Litjens' Records - Part II

By Tariq Ali
Photo: AD
Netherlands' great hockey penalty corner striker Paul Litjens recently passed away at the age of 76. Paul Litjens created many records in international hockey some of them were later equalized or broken.
Paul Litjens was the all-time leading goal scorer in the FIH Hockey Men's World Cup with 26 goals.
The leading goal scorers in FIH Hockey Men's World Cup:
26 goals - Paul Litjens - Netherlands
22 goals - Ganzalo Peillat - 16 goals for Argentina and 6 goals for Germany
21 goals - Ties Kruize - Netherlands
21 goals - Taeke Taekema - Netherlands
18 goals - Wolfgang Strodter Germany
18 goals - Sohail Abbas - Pakistan
17 goals - Floris Jan Bovelander - Netherlands
16 goals - Jeremy Hayward - Australia
15 goals - Tanvir Dar - Pakistan
15 goals - Jay Stacy - Australia
15 goals - Steve Long - England
15 goals - Juan Amat - Spain
15 goals - Kamran Ashraf - Pakistan
15 goals - Andy Hayward - New Zealand
Paul Litjens was the only player in the Hockey Men's World Cup who scored 15 goals in the one edition, he did it in Buenos Aires, 1978
12 or more individual goals in an edition of FIH Hockey Men's World Cup
15 goals - Paul Litjens (NED) Buenos Aires 1978
14 goals - Wolfgang Strodter (GER) Buenos Aires 1978
12 goals - Ian Cooke (AUS) Buenos Aires 1978
12 goals - Rajinder Singh (IND) Bombay 1982
Paul Litjens is the only player who scored 10 or more goals in the two consecutive editions of the FIH Hockey Men's Champions Trophy.
Ten or more goals in an edition in the FIH Hockey Men's Champions Trophy
15 goals - Paul Litjens (NED) Karachi 1980
11 goals - Paul Litjens (NED) Karachi 1981
10 goals - Florian Kunz (GER) Rotterdam 2001
10 goals - Jorge Lombi (ARG) Amstelveen 2003
The leading goal scorers in FIH Hockey Men's Champions Trophy:
Paul Litjens scored 26 goals in just two editions of the FIH Men's Hockey Champions Trophy.
45 goals - Taeke Taekema - Netherlands
43 goals - Teun de Nooijer - Netherlands
41 goals - Sohail Abbas - Pakistan
32 goals - Mark Hager - Australia
30 goals - Carsten Fischer - Germany
28 goals - Stephen Davies - Australia
27 goals - Javier Arnau - Spain
26 goals - Paul Litjens - Netherlands
25 goals - Troy Elder - Australia
Most times a player scored 15 or more goals in an edition:
Paul Litjens and Jang Jong-hyun of South Korea who scored 15 or more goals in an edition for the three times.
16 goals - Paul Litjens in EuroHockey Championship Hannover 1978
15 goals - Paul Litjens in FIH World Cup Buenos Aires 1978
15 goals - Paul Litjens in FIH Champions Trophy Karachi 1980
18 goals - Jang Jong-hyun in Asian Games Hangzhou 2022
15 goals - Jang Jong-hyun in Asian Games Doha 2006
15 goals - Jang Jong-hyun in Asian Games Jakarta 2018
Most times a player scored 10 or more goals in an edition:
10 times - Paul Litjens - Netherlands
10 times - Jorge Lombi - Australia
9 times - Sohail Abbas - Pakistan
Paul Litjens scored Six out of six goals:
Paul Litjens is probably the only player in the international hockey history who scored all the six goals of the match by himself
6 goals Paul Litjens NED 6-1 CAN Rotterdam 1976 Test Match
Paul Litjens scored 5 or more goals in a match
8 goals - NED 12-0 USA Rotterdam 1979 Test Match
7 goals - NED 11-1 ZIM Amsterdam 1980 Test Match
6 goals - NED 6-1 CAN Rotterdam 1976 Test Match
5 goals - NED 6-0 SCO. Dublin 1977 Test Match
5 goals - NED 6-1 ESP. Amsterdam 1977 Test Match
5 goals - NED 7-4 ENG Karachi 1981 FIH Champions Trophy
Highest Strike Rate:
Paul Litjens scored 268 goals in 177 matches with the highest strike rate of 151.4 considering the players who scored more than 100 goals
Strike Matches Goals Players
Rate
151.4. 177. 268 Paul Litjens (NED)
141.2. 126. 178 Hayden Shaw (NZL)
118.4. 288. 341 Jorge Lombi (ARG)
118.0. 200. 236 Gregory Nicol (RSA)
101.1. 148. 150 Hasan Sardar (PAK)
My heartiest condolences to grieved family and friends, RIP!