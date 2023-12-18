Calypso Stickmen continue Hockey5s World Cup prep



T&T men's Hockey5s team prior to their two warm-up matches for the inaugural FIH Hockey 5s World Cup in Muscat, Oman from January 28 to 31, at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, Hamilton-Holder Street, Woodbrook, Port-of-Spiain on Thursday night. Courtesy Darren Cowie



This country's men's Hockey5s team continued their preparations for the inaugural FIH Hockey 5s World Cup in Muscat, Oman from January 28 to 31 with two warm-up wins against local clubs at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, Hamilton-Holder Street, Woodbrook on Thursday night.



