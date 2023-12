'Change your behaviour or never play for the national hockey team again'

By Jugjet Singh





Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal was not oblivious to this issue. He blasted the laggards with an imaginary whip. BERNAMA PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: As the spotlight fell on Malaysia during the Junior World Cup (JWC), a discerning eye could spot certain players lingering in the shadows of their teammates, causing the team to blow hot and cold in the tournament.