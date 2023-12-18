Germany won FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup

By Tariq Ali
Germany won the seventh title of the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup beating France by 2-1 in the exciting final played in the Malaysia Hockey National Stadium, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 2023
Spain defeated India by 3-1 won the bronze medal.
Records of the event
The Title holders
West Germany: 3 - 1982, 1985 and 1989
Germany: 4 - 1993, 2009, 2013 and 2023
India: 2 - 2001 and 2016
Argentina: 2 - 2005 and 2021
Pakistan: 1 - 1979
Australia: 1 - 1997
Notes:
* Pakistan won the inaugural edition of the Men's Hockey Junior World Cup in 1979.
* West Germany and Germany won overall 7 gold medals.
* West Germany and Germany won 4 gold medals in a row 1982, 1985, 1989 and 1993.
* Germany again won two gold medals in the two consecutive editions 2009 and 2013.
The Medal holders
Team Gold Silver Bronze Total
FRG. 3. 1. 0. 4
GER. 4. 1. 3. 8
AUS. 1. 3. 2. 6
PAK. 1. 1. 3. 5
IND. 2. 1. 0. 3
ARG. 2. 1. 0. 3
NED. 0. 2. 2. 4
FRA. 0. 2 1. 3
BEL. 0. 1. 0. 1
ESP. 0. 0. 2. 2
Final Standing
1 Germany 2 France 3 Spain 4 India 5 Netherlands 6 Australia 7 Argentina 8 Pakistan 9 Belgium 10 South Africa 11 New Zealand 12 Malaysia 13 South Korea 14 Egypt 15 Chile 16 Canada
Highest scores of the match
Belgium 12-0 Canada
Germany 10-0 Egypt
India 10-1 Canada
Argentina 8-0 Chile
Spain 8-2 South Korea
Spain 7-0 Canada
Australia 7-1 Chile
Malaysia 7-1 Chile
Australia 7-5 Pakistan
Argentina 6-3 Pakistan
Hat trick scorers
4 goals Lim Do Hyun KOR 4-1 CAN
4 goals Max Luyten BEL 12-0 CAN
4 goals Hugo Labouchere BEL 12-0 CAN
3 goals Craig Maroic AUS 7-1 CHL
3 goals Bautista Capurru ARG 8-0 CHL
3 goals Nikas Betendts GER 10-0 EGY
3 goals Araijeet Singh IND 4-2 RSA
3 goals Arshad Liaqat PAK 4-0 NZL
3 goals Lucas Balthazar BEL 12-0 CAN
3 goals Cambell Geddes AUS 7-5 PAK
3 goals Arbaz Ahmed PAK 3-6 ARG
Top scorers
9 goals Hugo Labouchere (Belgium)
8 goals Lim Do Hyun (South Korea)
7 goals Pol Cabre-Verdiel (Spain)
6 goals Cambell Geddes (Australia)
6 goals Hans Neethling (South Africa)