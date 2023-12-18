Germany won FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup

By Tariq Ali



Germany won the seventh title of the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup beating France by 2-1 in the exciting final played in the Malaysia Hockey National Stadium, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 2023







Spain defeated India by 3-1 won the bronze medal.



Records of the event



The Title holders

West Germany: 3 - 1982, 1985 and 1989

Germany: 4 - 1993, 2009, 2013 and 2023

India: 2 - 2001 and 2016

Argentina: 2 - 2005 and 2021

Pakistan: 1 - 1979

Australia: 1 - 1997



Notes:

* Pakistan won the inaugural edition of the Men's Hockey Junior World Cup in 1979.

* West Germany and Germany won overall 7 gold medals.

* West Germany and Germany won 4 gold medals in a row 1982, 1985, 1989 and 1993.

* Germany again won two gold medals in the two consecutive editions 2009 and 2013.



The Medal holders

Team Gold Silver Bronze Total

FRG. 3. 1. 0. 4

GER. 4. 1. 3. 8

AUS. 1. 3. 2. 6

PAK. 1. 1. 3. 5

IND. 2. 1. 0. 3

ARG. 2. 1. 0. 3

NED. 0. 2. 2. 4

FRA. 0. 2 1. 3

BEL. 0. 1. 0. 1

ESP. 0. 0. 2. 2



Final Standing

1 Germany 2 France 3 Spain 4 India 5 Netherlands 6 Australia 7 Argentina 8 Pakistan 9 Belgium 10 South Africa 11 New Zealand 12 Malaysia 13 South Korea 14 Egypt 15 Chile 16 Canada



Highest scores of the match

Belgium 12-0 Canada

Germany 10-0 Egypt

India 10-1 Canada

Argentina 8-0 Chile

Spain 8-2 South Korea

Spain 7-0 Canada

Australia 7-1 Chile

Malaysia 7-1 Chile

Australia 7-5 Pakistan

Argentina 6-3 Pakistan



Hat trick scorers

4 goals Lim Do Hyun KOR 4-1 CAN

4 goals Max Luyten BEL 12-0 CAN

4 goals Hugo Labouchere BEL 12-0 CAN

3 goals Craig Maroic AUS 7-1 CHL

3 goals Bautista Capurru ARG 8-0 CHL

3 goals Nikas Betendts GER 10-0 EGY

3 goals Araijeet Singh IND 4-2 RSA

3 goals Arshad Liaqat PAK 4-0 NZL

3 goals Lucas Balthazar BEL 12-0 CAN

3 goals Cambell Geddes AUS 7-5 PAK

3 goals Arbaz Ahmed PAK 3-6 ARG



Top scorers

9 goals Hugo Labouchere (Belgium)

8 goals Lim Do Hyun (South Korea)

7 goals Pol Cabre-Verdiel (Spain)

6 goals Cambell Geddes (Australia)

6 goals Hans Neethling (South Africa)