Hosts South Africa Tops Indoor USMNT at Nkosi Cup



Photo: Nathier Sulaiman



CAPE TOWN, South Africa - The No. 8 U.S. Men's National Indoor Team faced No. 7 South Africa in their second game of the 2023 Nkosi Cup, taking place in Cape Town, South Africa. A high scoring contest saw the Wolves and hosts trade goals before South Africa stretched the margin for the 5-11 win.