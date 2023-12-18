South Africa Indoor beat Namibia to Top the Nkosi Cup Log in Cape Town



Cailynn den Bakker scored twice as tournament hosts South Africa held on for an inspiring 5-4 win over Ireland at the Kathea Energy Nkosi Cup tournament-opening tie at the Wynberg Military Base Stadium in Cape Town on Friday, 15 December, 2023. All Photos: Nathier Suleiman / SA Hockey Association



In Saturday’s late match, South African Women’s Indoor Hockey team managed to get a clinical 3-1 win over Namibia, after Namibia had beaten Ireland in the day’s early fixture, at the Kathea Nkosi Cup in Cape Town on Saturday, 16 December, 2023.



