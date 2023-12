Indian Women’s Hockey Team goes down 1-2 to Belgium in 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023

Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke scored the lone goal for India







Valencia: Indian Women’s Hockey Team lost to Belgium by 1-2 on Saturday in the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023. Belgium won the match, riding on goals from Ambre Ballenghien (22’) and Louise Versavel (37’). Meanwhile, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke (56’) scored the only goal for India.