Ireland 'to dream a little bigger' after trio's Aussie trip

By Nigel Ringland





Roisin Upton, Katie Mullan and Sarah Hawksworth helped Canberra Chill to the Grand Final



Captain Katie Mullan, Roisin Upton and Sarah Hawkshaw are all returning as Ireland's women are putting the final touches to their preparations for the Olympic qualifiers in Valencia in January.