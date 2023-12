Speedy Tigers need to address their weaknesses before the qualifiers

By Jugjet Singh





(FILE PHOTO) The Speedy Tigers could have qualified for the Olympics by winning the Asian Games gold medal in Hangzhou in September, but the team failed to perform well and finished sixth. -PIC COURTESY HOKITA



KUALA LUMPUR: The Speedy Tigers must muscle up and fix their weaknesses for next year's Olympic qualifiers in Oman following a subdued Tour of New Zealand outing.