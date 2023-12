Roster Announcement – Women’s Olympic Qualifier

Field Hockey Canada Unveils Squad for 2024 FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers





Natalie Sourisseau Photo: Yan Huckendubler



Field Hockey Canada is proud to present the 18-player roster that will represent Canada at the anticipated 2024 FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Valencia, Spain. Scheduled from January 13-21, 2024, this tournament marks a last-chance qualifier for the 2024 Olympic Games.