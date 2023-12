Head Coach Mark Tumilty names Ireland Men’s Hockey team for January’s Olympic Qualifiers



Lee Cole



Dublin, Dec 18: Ireland Men’s Hockey Team Head Coach, Mark Tumilty, has announced his squad which will contest the Olympic Qualifiers next month. The tournament which will take place between January 13th and 21st in Valencia, Spain is the final opportunity for nations to reach the Summer Olympic Hockey Tournament in Paris. Eight nations from all over the world have reached this qualification tournament in Valencia.