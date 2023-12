Indoor USMNT Concludes Nkosi Cup Earning Valuable Experience



Photo: Nathier Sulaiman



CAPE TOWN, South Africa – The No. 8 U.S. Men’s National Indoor Team took on No. 7 South Africa in their final match of the 2023 Nkosi Cup in Cape Town, South Africa. An even match until the half, the hosts pulled away for the 4-7 win.