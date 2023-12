Preview: 2nd Khelo India Sub Junior Women's Hockey League - Phase 1 set to commence at Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium in New Delhi

New Delhi: A total of 12 teams are set to compete in the 2nd Khelo India Sub Junior Women's Hockey League - Phase 1 that will begin at Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday, 21st December and conclude on 30th December.