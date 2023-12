Indian Women’s Hockey Team goes down 1-3 to Germany in 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023

Nikki Pradhan scored a consolation goal for India







Valencia: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team suffered a 1-3 defeat to Germany on Tuesday in the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023. Captain Nike Lorez (11’), Hanna Carina Granitzki (23’), and Charlotte Stapenhorst (52’) led the charge for Germany, scoring a goal each. Meanwhile, Nikki Pradhan (34') was the lone goal-scorer for India.