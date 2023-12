India’s Hardik Singh named FIH player of the year, Savita Punia bags third women’s goalkeeper of the year award

India’s Hardik Singh and Savita won the 2023 FIH Players of the Year and FIH Goalkeeper of the year award, announced the International Hockey Federation on Tuesday.





Hardik Singh (8) of India. | Photo Credit: PTI



