FIH President meets King of Malaysia and hockey rising stars in Kuala Lumpur





FIH President Tayyab Ikram attended most of the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup Malaysia 2023 in Kuala Lumpur. Beyond attending the matches of this thrilling tournament, he and a delegation of high representatives of the international hockey community had an audience with His Majesty Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, the King of Malaysia, himself a former member of the International Hockey Federation Executive Board.