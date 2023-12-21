Resilient Junior Women’s Team faces world’s best, emerges stronger from Junior World Cup

Building Blocks for Success: Team Canada turns Junior World Cup challenge into development opportunities







Canada, ranked 18th in the world junior rankings, faced a challenging journey at the FIH Women’s Hockey Junior World Cup. Placed in a deadly initial pool with Germany (#3), India (#5), and Belgium (#11), the Canadian team, labeled as underdogs, showcased resilience throughout the tournament. Comprising 17 athletes from 15 universities and colleges across North America, the team navigated the logistical challenge of limited training time together.



