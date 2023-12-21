Junior Men’s National Team rises to the challenge at the Junior World Cup

Underdog Young Bucks show Resilience in Malaysia, building towards Pan Ams 2024







Canada, ranked 14th in the world junior rankings, faced elite-level, top-ranked competition at the FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Placed in a challenging pool with India (#3), Spain (#6), and Korea (#11), Canada entered the tournament as underdogs. Despite limited training time together due to players representing four provinces—BC, Alberta, Quebec, and Ontario—the team showcased impressive chemistry, building off their silver-medal performance at the 2023 Junior Pan American Championships.



