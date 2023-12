Hockey India congratulates Krishan Pathak, Sushila Chanu, Shivendra Singh, and Vineet Kumar Sharma on being conferred with National Awards

Pathak and Sushila won the Arjuna Awards, while Shivendra and Vineet were conferred with the Dronacharya Award and Dhyan Chand Award respectively







New Delhi: Hockey India extends its heartfelt congratulations to Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Shivendra Singh, and Vineet Kumar Sharma for their outstanding achievements and well-deserved recognition with prestigious National Awards.