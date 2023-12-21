‘This recognition fuels my determination to continue giving my best to the sport I love,’ says Hardik Singh on winning FIH Player of the Year award for 2023

Hardik became the third male player from India to win the elusive award, joining Manpreet Singh (2019) and Harmanpreet Singh (2020-21 and 2021-22)







New Delhi: In a momentous achievement for the Indian Men’s Hockey Team, Vice Captain and stellar midfielder Hardik Singh has been crowned the FIH Player of the Year for 2023. The much-awaited FIH Awards for 2023 were announced on Tuesday. These awards are determined through a comprehensive voting process involving an Expert Panel, National Associations represented by their team Captains and Coaches, as well as input from fans and media representatives.



