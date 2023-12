Bugti appointed new ad hoc President of Pakistan Hockey Federation

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Khalid Sajjad Khokar has been removed from his post and now Balochistan-based Tariq Bugti from Balochistan became the new ad hoc president of PHF.



Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar approved the new appointment under Article 15.