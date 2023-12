Just one month away from first ever FIH Hockey5s World Cup!





The most-awaited FIH Hockey5s World Cup, the very first in hockey’s global history, is just around the corner! On 24 January 2024, the 16 women’s teams from around the world will all be vying to become the first ever Hockey5s World Champions when the action starts in Muscat, Oman, in a brand-new and state-of-the-art hockey stadium! The men will follow, on 28 January, for another four days of intense competition!