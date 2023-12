Namibia Emerge Triumphant at Inaugural Nkosi Cup in Cape Town

Alicia Pillay





All Photos: Nathier Suleiman / SA Hockey Association



The South African Women’s Indoor Hockey team fell at the last hurdle as they lost 4-2 to Namibia in the final of the inaugural Kathea Nkosi Cup at the Wynberg Military base on Tuesday, 19 December 2023.