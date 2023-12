Indian Men’s Hockey Team wins thriller against France 5-4 in 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023

Captain Harmanpreet Singh and Jugraj Singh scored braces







Valencia: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team defeated France 5-4 in their fourth and final match of the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 on Saturday. The match that went back and forth throughout its duration saw Jugraj Singh (20’, 60’) and Harmanpreet Singh (25’, 56’) scoring a brace each while Vivek Sagar Prasad (16’) contributed one goal for India.