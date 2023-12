Life in Masters Hockey: ‘People say I’m actually nicer than I am on the pitch!’

By Laura Howard





June Blythe has eyes for the ball with England PIC: Supplied



In just five years, June Blythe went from thinking she may never play hockey again to winning the World Cup with England Masters O60s. Now, she has no plans of stopping. “When the consultant said you need a new hip, I started crying and said, ‘Will I be able to play hockey again?’” she told THP. “He didn’t get what hockey really meant to me.”