The Asian Hockey Federation’s grant of USD 10,000 to the Sri Lanka Women’s Hockey Team.

Is a milestone in the journey towards greater inclusivity and recognition of women’s sports in Sri Lanka. As the team embraces this financial support, the expectations are high, not only for their performance on the field but also for the positive impact they can have on aspiring female athletes across the nation. The AHF’s commitment to empowering women in sports is a step in the right direction, laying the foundation for a stronger and more vibrant future for women’s hockey in Sri Lanka.