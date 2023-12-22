Savita Punia dedicates her FIH Goalkeeper of the Year Award to Indian team

Savita was the clear choice by far for the FIH Goalkeeper of the Year award. She earned 40.9 points in these votes, while her closest competitor, Germany’s Julia Sonntag, earned 22.8 points.





FILE PHOTO: Goalkeeper Savita Punia led the Indian women's team to a title win at the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 in Ranchi.



Savita Punia, the captain of the Indian women's hockey team, won the FIH Goalkeeper of the Year Award at the FIH Hockey Stars Awards 2023 on Tuesday. This marks her third consecutive win of the FIH Goalkeeper of the Year Award, having emerged victorious in every edition since 2021.



