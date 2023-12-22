T&T’s Mc Clean named FIH ‘Women’s Umpire of the Year’

by Nigel Simon





T&T’s Ayanna Mc Clean, second from right, is presented with the 2023 FIH ‘Women’s Umpire of the Year’ certificate from countrywoman Maureen Craig-Rousseau, FIH executive member, while T&THB’s acting president and first vice-president John Lewis, right and T&THB’s secretary Reyah Richardson, left, looks on. caption: T&T’s Ayanna Mc Clean, second from right is presented with the 2023 FIH ‘Women’s Umpire of the Year’ certificate from countrywoman Muareen Craig-Rousseau, FIH Executive Member, while T&THB’s Acting President and First Vice-President John Lewis is at right and T&THB’s Secretary Reyah Richardson is at far left.



T&T Federation International Hockey umpire Ayanna Mc Clean of Venture Hockey Club was voted on Tuesday as the FIH Women’s Umpire of the Year as selected by the FIH Umpiring Committee.



