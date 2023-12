Passmore Names FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier 2024 India Roster



David Passmore



RANCHI, India – Following the conclusion of a test series against New Zealand, U.S. Women’s National Team Head Coach David Passmore and coach staff have named the 18-athlete roster that will travel to Ranchi, India for the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier 2024 India, taking place January 13 to 19.