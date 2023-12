Indian Women’s Hockey Team records 2-1 victory over Ireland in 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023

Deepika and Sangita Kumari scored one goal each for India







Valencia, 21st December 2023: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team wrapped up their 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 campaign with a 2-1 against Ireland on Thursday. Deepika (4’) and Sangita Kumari (22’) were on target for India, while Captain Kathryn Mullan (12’) scored the only goal for Ireland.