Hockey India President Padma Shri Dr. Dilip Tirkey honoured with Ph.D. in Sports Science





New Delhi: Hockey India President and former Indian Captain, Padma Shri Dr. Dilip Tirkey, received an honorary Ph.D. in Sports Science from Sri Sri University on Thursday. This distinguished accolade acknowledges Tirkey's notable contributions to the field of sports, underscoring his substantial influence on Indian hockey and steadfast dedication to its progress.