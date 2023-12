Heck Voted NFHCA National Player Of The Year





Ryleigh Heck, with head coach Erin Matson, has been named the NFHCA DI National Player of the Year Photo by: ANTHONY SORBELLINI



UNC sophomore Ryleigh Heck has been named the Division I National Player of the Year by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA), which announced its top student-athlete awards on Friday.