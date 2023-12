Janneke Schopman confident of India women qualifying for the Paris Olympics

India will begin the qualifying campaign against the United States on January 13 and go on to face New Zealand on January 14 before their last Pool B clash against Italy on January 16. Pool A comprises Germany, Japan, Chile and the Czech Republic.





Indian women's hockey team coach Janneke Schopman



With only three weeks until the FIH Olympics Qualifiers 2024, the Indian Women's Hockey Team is preparing to compete in Ranchi, aiming to secure a spot in the Paris 2024 Olympics.