’Support and energy from fans in Ranchi are tremendous,’ says Salima Tete ahead of FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi

FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi will take place from 13th to the 19th January 2024







Ranchi: As the fervour for hockey surges across the nation, the Indian Women’s Hockey Team gears up to make a triumphant return to Ranchi, Jharkhand, for the upcoming FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024, slated to be held from the 13th to the 19th of January next year. The team's quest for a spot in the prestigious 2024 Paris Olympics intensifies as they prepare to showcase their prowess on their home turf.



