Three weeks to go: Final touches underway for the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024

The FIH Hockey Olympics Qualifiers Ranchi 2024 will be held from 13th to 19th January in Ranchi







New Delhi: With only three weeks until the FIH Hockey Olympics Qualifiers Ranchi 2024, the Indian Women's Hockey Team is preparing to compete in Ranchi, aiming to secure a spot in the Paris 2024 Olympics.