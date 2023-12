Khokhar to contest removal after Tariq takes over as PHF chief

Mohammad Yaqoob | Kashif Abbasi



ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Pakis­tan Hockey Federation (PHF) president retired Brig. Khalid Sajjad Khokhar is set to contest the government’s decision of removing him from the post and replacing him with Tariq Hussain Mansoori Bugti.