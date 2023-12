Day 4 Results: 2nd Khelo India Sub Junior Women's Hockey League - Phase 1





New Delhi: Day 4 of the 2nd Khelo India Sub Junior Women's Hockey League - Phase 1 witnessed Khelo India Sports Excellence Centre Chhattisgarh, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, and Ghumanhera Risers Hockey Academy win their respective matches.