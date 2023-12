Pakistan Hockey could face suspension by FIH after Khokar challenges appointment of new PHF president

Khokar, who has remained President of the Pakistan Hockey Federation since 2015, told a news conference that he would challenge his removal and the appointment of Mir Tariq Hussain Bugti as the new President.



Pakistan hockey could face suspension from the International Hockey Federation after the appointment of a new President of the Pakistan Hockey Federation by the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar was challenged by predecessor, Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokar.