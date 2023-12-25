Jyoti Chhatri eyes spot in India's squad for FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024 after incredible experience on Valencia tour

Jyoti Chhatri was part of the Indian Women's Hockey Team squad at the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023







New Delhi: Indian Women's Hockey Team forward Jyoti Chhatri believes her experience at the recently concluded 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 has helped her grow as a player. The 19-year-old has been a key figure in the Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team setup for the past year and played across all six games for India at the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023, scoring a goal during the thrilling 3 - 3 (3 - 2 SO) win over New Zealand. She also played a prominent role during India's Gold-medal-winning performance at the Women's Junior Asia Cup 2023.



