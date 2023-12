Day 5 Results: 2nd Khelo India Sub Junior Women's Hockey League - Phase 1





New Delhi, 25th December 2023: Day 5 of the 2nd Khelo India Sub Junior Women's Hockey League - Phase 1 witnessed Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre, Khelo India Sports Excellence Centre Chhattisgarh and Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy win their respective matches while Jai Bharat Academy and Salute Hockey Academy played out a draw.