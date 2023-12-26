Rewind 2023: Looking back at India men's and women's hockey teams' performances in the year gone by

We now take a quick look at how the Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams performed in major tournaments throughout the year.





Both the India men's hockey team and their women's counterpart went onto win the Asian Champions Trophy titles. Image: Hockey India / FIH



Indian hockey had a mixed outing in 2023. From enduring a disappointing men’s Hockey World Cup campaign to winning medals at the Asian Games in Hangzhou as well as the men’s Asian Champions Trophy, it was a year of mixed fortunes for Indian hockey.



