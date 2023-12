Hockey India announces 34-member core probable group for National Women's Coaching Camp

Bengaluru: Hockey India on Wednesday announced the 34-member core probable group for the Senior Women’s National Coaching Camp, which is scheduled to commence on 27th December at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru. The upcoming camp is significant as the Indian Team will aim to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the crucial FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024 and the FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup 2024.