Arul confirms full-strength squad available for Olympic qualifiers.



KUALA LUMPUR: National hockey coach A. Arul Selvaraj today confirmed the availability of a full-strength squad for the Olympic qualifiers in Muscat, Oman, on Jan 13-21.