Year Ender: Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team recalls memorable 2023

The Junior Women made history by winning their maiden Junior Asia Cup title this year







Bengaluru: The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team had some memorable outings in 2023, with their dearest memories emanating from the Women’s Junior Asia Cup in Japan. The Team defeated Korea 2-1 in the Final to lift the Junior Asia Cup trophy for the very first time in India’s history.